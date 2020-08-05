Yarmouth announces winner of annual Latchstring award

The town of Yarmouth has named a man who left “an indelible mark” on the community as the 2020 Latchstring Award recipient.

Philip Jones, who died suddenly in August 2019, lived in Yarmouth with his family since 2008. He coached his son’s soccer team and served on the board of the Yarmouth Colts. He was a member of the Merrill Memorial Library Board of Trustees and served as president of the board and vice chairman of the Capital Campaign committee, which raised $2.7 million. He served on the Sports and Recreation Committee, the Yarmouth School Committee, the Facilities Committee and served as board liaison to the high school parents’ group. He also chaired the school’s Policy Committee.

“Despite his premature passing, Philip left an indelible mark on the Yarmouth community with his passion, wit, devotion and tireless energy that so exemplifies the spirit and vision of the

Latchstring Award,” said Randall Bates, chairman of Yarmouth Town Council. “Philip Jones exemplified all that we want Yarmouth to stand for and his life and his activism touched such an

amazing and varied intersection of the Yarmouth community.”

His full name, John Philip Alexander Hoblyn Jones, will be added to the Latchstring Park monument, which stands in Latchstring Park at the corner of West Elm and West Main Streets.

Since 1980, the Town Council has annually recognized Yarmouth residents who have contributed their time, efforts and concern for an extended and exemplary period for the benefit of the entire community. The Latchstring Award, with its name derived from the town motto “Our Latchstring Always Out,” acknowledges residents whose examples of citizenship and leadership keep Yarmouth a warm and welcoming community of caring individuals.

Falmouth woman publishes self-help journal

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino of Falmouth who is the co-creator of the Best Ever You Network and Your Life Sparkles with Kris Fuller, has published “Best Ever You: 52 Weeks to Your Bravest, Boldest You.”

The 52-week guide helps journal enthusiasts write about their lives, values and habits. Using the Best Ever You Six Principles, users will take a look at different aspects of their life. Each person who purchases a journal is invited to join an exclusive Facebook group with free guided weekly assistance from the authors.

The women say the journal and their writing process has helped them deal with the changes in their own lives with COVID-19 and other non-COVID issues.

“We believe the journal is a useful tool to lead us through change, whether it’s something we are mindfully deciding to change or are coping with unforeseen circumstances, “ Guarino and Fuller said.

Guarino is the CEO and founder of The Best Ever You Network, co-founder of Compliance4 and author of five books, including the Hay House book “PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through.”

Hires, promotions, appointments

Tom Magadieu has been appointed to Spurwink’s Board of Directors and Development Committee. Magadieu serves as director of Global Fleet Lifecycle Marketing at WEX, Inc. Earlier in his career, he represented the Council for Exceptional Children, the Bureau for At Risk Youth and the Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics.

The city of South Portland has hired Donna Tippett as its new bus director. Tippett will replace Art Handman, who retired in May after seven years as the head of the department. Tippett is now the principal of Donna Tippett Consulting, through which she has been providing planning and technical support to the city’s bus service. She will begin her duties Aug. 17.

Grace Hansen has joined the OUT Maine Team as its youth health educator. Hansen’s work will focus on reducing smoking and vaping among LGBTQ+ youth as part of a new partnership with the Center for Tobacco Independence. LGBTQ+ youth vape and use tobacco at higher rates than other youth, according to OUT Maine. Hansen, whose work and volunteerism has concentrated in youth development, leadership and community health, will move to Thomaston to support OUT Maine’s mission.

OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities.

