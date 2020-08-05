Topsham Town Meeting delivered sense of normalcy

For over 250 years Topsham has held an in-person Town Meeting and 2020, through all its challenges, was no different. This past Thursday, Topsham held a drive-in theater-style Town Meeting at the Topsham Fairgrounds, and thanks to the extraordinary efforts of town staff the meeting went seamlessly.

The Board of Selectman issued a challenge to find a safe way to allow the citizens of Topsham to take part in the cherished New England tradition of Town Meeting and town staff delivered on that challenge. Over 120 registered Topsham voters discussed, debated and passed the annual budget, accepted new roads, set standards for solar energy and gave the approval to the Board of Selectman to submit a Community Development Block Grant to help a local business grow and provide more jobs.

2020 has thrown unprecedented challenges at all of us and has required us to solve for problems we would have never imagined. Strangely, attending Town Meeting provided some normalcy and would never have been accomplished without the team of Topsham employees who took the challenge and assured we provided a safe continuance of a 250-year-old tradition.

David M Douglass Jr,

Chairman, Topsham Board of Selectman

Angry Collins blames others