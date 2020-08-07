LANESBOROUGH, Mass. – Wanda Harriet Jester Robinson, 88, a resident of Sugar Hill, Dalton, and a long time resident of Lanesborough, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Springside of Pittsfield.

Born in New Britain, Conn., a daughter of Frank and Ruth Jackson Jester, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Mrs. Robinson was employed by General Electric Company in Financial Technical Support in the Ordnance Systems Division. She retired with over 25 years of service.

She and her husband enjoyed spending time at their cottage in Raymond, Maine.

Her husband, Richard Walter Robinson, whom she married May 17, 1952, died September 26, 2008.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by 10 nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Wanda Jester Robinson were private with burial in Mountain View Cemetery in Lanesborough. A celebration of life is being planned for Spring 2021.

For a complete obituary, visit http://www.deryfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Wanda’s rescue dog, Joy, to No Greater Love Animal Rescue of Buhl, Alabama, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME,

54 Bradford Street,

Pittsfield, Mass.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous