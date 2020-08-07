SOUTH PORTLAND – Ann Lindquist, 86, of South Portland and formerly of Sebastian, Fla., passed away in her sleep in the morning of August 3, 2020, from complications due to cancer.

Ann was born in West Springfield, Mass., to Ruth and Charles Redmond. She lived the early years of her life in West Springfield before moving to Gorham, Maine, when in elementary school. After graduation from Gorham High School, Ann went on to college and earned degrees in art and in education.

She had a long career as an elementary educator with Westbrook schools. She became a realtor and worked for several agencies in the Portland area for over 30 years. Her last company was Home Sellers where she made many friends before retiring.

Ann was a feisty, unique friend and colleague whose mind, wit, and loyalty touched the lives of all who were fortunate to be within her orbit. She took great pride in her gardens at her beloved home in Willard Beach.She loved time and conversation with friends, and had a lifelong passion for the Red Sox. And she had a deep love of animals. Never without pets in her life, she had a fondness for black and white dogs and Siamese cats. She always remembered the animals of all she met.

Ann is survived by her cat, Maggie Mai, her cousin, Peter Whitbeck of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and her close friends, Candace Hancock, Elaine Richer, and Deb Hutson, and others from her varied circles.

At Ann’s request there will be no services for her passing, but she wanted everyone to remember her with a toast and good memory.

To honor her life, please consider a donation to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

PO Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098,

or go to

http://www.arlgp.org/memorial

