SCARBOROUGH – Andrew T. Nye, passed from this life, to be with his Lord and Creator on July 13, 2020.

Andy was born Dec. 31, 1956 in Lewiston. He grew up in Falmouth, graduating from Falmouth High School in 1976.

Andy was a resident through Creative Works residing in Scarborough for the last 21 years. Andy was very outgoing and beloved by many. Participating in frequent trips to the library, social events, and his beloved Dunkin Donuts. Deep appreciation goes out to Riding to the Top, Creative Works, and all the various staff people Andy called friends.

Andy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Janine and Bill Young of Old Orchard Beach; Stuart Nye of Bridgton, Charles Nye of Vancouver, Wash.; his two nieces, Emily Hoos of Portland, Ore. and Audrey Nye of Vancouver, Wash. A huge thank you to Karin Thompson who was with

Andy over 20 years and by his side in his last days.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday August 25 at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Andy’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

