LYMAN – Gerard Alfred Rocray, 80, of Lyman, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 21, 1940, son of the late Edward J. and Eva (Lavalliere) Rocray.

Gerard served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. After his service, he worked as a machinist at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He was a Mason at Arion Lodge #162, and was past Master at Arundel Lodge #176 in Kennebunkport.

Gerard loved spending time with his family. He also loved the outdoors and enjoyed various open-air activities including fishing, hunting, camping, ATVing, archery, and motorcycling.

He is survived by his son, Scott G. Rocray and wife Terry of Kennebunk, daughter, Michelle Lapointe and husband Tim of Berlin, N.H.; longtime girlfriend, Marilyn Williams of Gorham; grandchildren, Eric Lapointe of Northwood, N.H., Max Lapointe of Lisbon, N.H., Jocelyn Rocray of Kennebunk, and Jessica Lafarr of Iowa; great-grandchildren, Carter and Josie; brothers, Arthur Rocray of Sanford and Ralph Rocray of Biddeford, and sisters, Lorraine Mercier and husband Dick of Biddeford, and Joann Slater and husband Bob of Ohio.

Gerard was predeceased by his brother, Robert Rocray and sister, Patricia Rocray.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St. in Biddeford, with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery on West Street in Biddeford.

To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous