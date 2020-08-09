PORTLAND – Jason Robert Scott, 48, of Portland, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

He was born in Portland to Malcom Scott and Diane (Scott) Mitchell-Romano on March 12, 1972. Jason attended schools in Portland and Buxton, graduating from Deering High School. As I recall, Jason wasn’t a big fan of school and couldn’t wait to join the Marines, having excitingly announced this fact to his mother when he was 5 years old. At the age of 19, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and achieved High Honors in Basic Training. Jason was the last to leave the barracks upon graduation, claiming “he just loved it”, Jason loved being a Marine.

When Jason was asked what he loved, the answer was easy. He loved his friends, as shown by the hundreds of tributes and memories shared, he was well loved by people from all corners of the world in return. A generous soul, he would give you the perfectly pressed shirt off his back at a moment’s notice. He loved music…always had music playing, whether he was cooking, showering, driving around with his daughter, his life’s soundtrack is long, loud, and lyrical. Music, the universal language, he spoke it well.

Taking care of his body was at the forefront of his priorities. The gym was his serenity, his peace of mind, his motivation. His body was a canvas and the picture painted was pristine.

Being a dedicated, hard worker, he had his first job at the young age of 14. His mother had to ask him NOT to work 60 hours a week while he was in school. It wasn’t until he landed at the appropriately named Amigo’s that he found his tribe. The staff, the people, the energy, the music blaring… they all became his family…it became his home base.

Lastly, our Jason loved food. Any food. All food. As noticed by his last Instagram post, he loved red hot dogs, onions, “hamburg,” Alex’s tacos, veal parm, and bacon bits. The fake ones that looked like fish tank rocks. More than eating the food itself, it was the comradery of eating with his friends and his family that he loved so much. “What are we going to eat today?”” he would say. Life revolved around his multiple meals of the day. In recent weeks he had begun starting his days, with freshly squeezed ginger shots. The perfect beginning to his day.

As described by a dear friend of his, “very rarely in one’s lifetime do you meet someone in the world with a true, genuine heart, someone that in a split second, would put others before themselves, someone that when you met them, you knew right away, they’re one of a kind souls, put here to teach the rest of us how to be better humans. That was Jason to me.” He was our true North. Jason’s infectious laugh, his vibrant spirit, and his unwavering zest for life was contagious. His determination to build a future and to create a home filled with love, laughter, and memories embodied who he had become. He would start his days with a call to his mother, his best friend, to tell her he loved her. Some of Jason’s most cherished moments were the ones he spent with his daughter. They weren’t just father and daughter, they were true friends with a unique relationship valued by them both.

In the last year and a half of his life, with Gigi, he found love, he found direction, he found purpose, and he found peace. The life that was to come was big. His plans were endless. His goals were within reach, and he was methodically and enthusiastically tackling them, one by one. Our Jason was defined by honor, integrity, kindness, and love. His reach was boundless, his light limitless. We will love you and miss you, until we meet again.

Semper Fi, Marine.

Jason is survived by his mother, Diane Mitchell-Romano and stepfather, Rick Romano, his father, Malcolm W. Scott; his daughter, Julianna Marie Scott; his brother, Justin Scott; and niece Trinity Scott; his life-partner, Gigi Mall; stepbrother, Matthew Mitchell, stepsister, Mary Porter; his special Uncle Ron, many uncles, aunts, cousins, and countless loyal and loving friends.

Jason is predeceased by his brother, Joshua Scott; his stepmother, Cordrell Scott, his stepfather Greg Mitchell; his grandparents, Shirley and Garnet Scott, grandfather, Rosaire Boisvert; and his best friend, “Sik Rick” Wimert.

Visiting hours honoring his life will be held TODAY, Sunday, August 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Maine Veterans’ Cemetery in Springvale. To view Jason’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

