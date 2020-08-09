KENNEBUNK – On Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, John B. Schwartzman, loving husband, caring father and grandfather passed away at the age of 80. John, better known as Johnny or Pop, was born on Feb. 11, 1940, in Baltimore, Md. to Daniel and Dorothy Schwartzman. On Dec. 20, 1963, he married Sheila Albert and the two spent 57 years happily married with their two sons, Peter and Joseph Schwartzman. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and later his Master’s and Ph.D. from New York University. Early in his career, John worked for the New York City Planning Department. Following this, John was employed by the Bank of New York before spending the majority of his career working in finance at Citibank. John had a passion for education and spent many years teaching graduate classes at Hofstra University in New York. In 1992 John published Forecasting Interest Rates which teaches a proven, easy-to-use system for determining rate trends in finance. John was an avid reader, lover of jazz music had a great interest in history and was a strong supporter of his grandchildren in their athletic careers. Pop is remembered by his wife, children, and grandchildren for always reading the New York Times and dousing his food in Old Bay Seasoning.John also loved dogs and never failed to check in on how his granddogs were doing. He was a devoted sports fan, not only supporting his six grandchildren but also supporting the New York Yankees and Giants.John also spent many years volunteering for a variety of organizations including, the New York Society for the Deaf, Nassau County Holocaust Museum, Docent – Narrow Gauge RailRoad, United Jewish Appeal, and the Platelet Society. John spent the majority of his life living on Long Island in New York and moved to Portland with his wife in 2010. John is survived by his wife, Sheila of South Portland; sister, Ellen (husband Rick Kelson) of New York City, N.Y.; his two sons, Peter (wife Anne Buehl) of Darien Conn., Joe (wife Edie) of Kennebunk; plus his six grandchildren, Laura and Emily of Darien, Conn., Kyra, Hallie, Lily and Landon of Kennebunk. Family and friends are invited to attend a service on Tuesday, August 11 from 11 to 12:30 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk.”Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” FBTo share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. http://www.bibbermemorial.com In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to theGood Shepherd Food Bank3121 Hotel RoadAuburn, ME 04210in John’s memory.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous