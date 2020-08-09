CONCORD, N.H. – Diana Rhoades Dunning, 75, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home, in Concord, N.H. She was born on March 19, 1945, in Belfast, the daughter of Roger and Juanita Rhoades. She was the wife of William “Bill/Skip” Dunning Jr. They were married on March 17, 1971, in Fryeburg.

With nearly three decades of combined service to both the Concord Board of Realtors, followed by the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, her deep-rooted impact was surpassed only by her kindness, dignity, grace and inescapable smile. She served her work family (NHAR) as its director of multi-board services, acting EVP, assistant EVP and, most recently, leadership coordinator. Her profound influence on its staff and leadership will have an incalculable impact long into the future.

When not working, Diana enjoyed gardening, camping, spending time with family as well as enjoying the occasional glass of wine with dear friends. She and her husband welcomed the hummingbirds each Spring. They also enjoyed traveling together.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Carl and his wife Gina, daughter, Kelly; brother, Richard; as well as granddaughter, Briana and grandson, Daniel.

No services will be held at this time.

Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Diana’s online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit http://www.csnh.com.

Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Concord Regional VNA/Hospice Association at

http://www.crvna.org/donate.

