EVINGTON, Va. – Muriel “Mickey” Pasanen, 83, of Evington, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Born on June 1, 1937, in Castle Hill Mapleton, Maine, Mickey was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Evington, and loved the Lord. She dabbled in crafts and loved to paint. Mickey and her husband enjoyed going to restaurants, playing cards and conversing with their friends.

She is survived by her six children; and 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne.

