WINDHAM – Stephen W. Amero, 72, of Windham passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving wife and sons after a long illness.

Steve was born in Portland, Aug. 3, 1947, the son of William and Alice (Griffin) Amero, and grew up on Munjoy Hill. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years including a tour of duty in the Vietnam War.

After his time in the service, he became a proud member of United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 716, formerly known as Local 217. He was very involved in the Local as he was a former president, served on the Executive Board and was an instructor in the apprentice program. He was known by all as an excellent craftsman who took great pride in his work. Steve was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his best buddy, Carl Reagan.

Steve’s greatest joy was spending time at his log cabin on Frye Island with his family and friends. Steve’s infectious laugh and smile and uncanny ability to befriend everyone he came-in contact with, was truly a rare gift. Everyone that had the pleasure to cross his path would leave with a smile, a laugh and a desire to see him again. He was truly an ambassador for goodwill.

Steve was a longtime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Italian Heritage Center.

Steve was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Marion Dyer and Judith Rice.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol (Joyce) Amero; sons, Stephen W. Amero II and his wife Jessica, Jason M. Amero and his wife Kristen; three beautiful grandchildren, Taliesin “Tali”, Tessa and Malakai “Kai”; and sisters, Eugenie Pettengill, Ceceila Huff and her husband Clinton and Carol Austin. He is also survived by many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

We wish to express our thanks and appreciation to Steve’s wonderful Veterans Home Health Team, especially his RN Jody Proctor and NP Cindy Barlett and special thanks to Steve’s Home Hospice care RN Jay Laplante.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family, Friday, August 14 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A private funeral mass and burial with military honors will take place. Due to State CDC requirements, face masks will be required and funeral home occupancy will be limited to 50 persons at any given time. The family asks that guests pay their respects in a timely manner.

In lieu of flowers,

Memorial contributions can be made to the: Frye Island Recreation Center

C/O Frye Island

Town Office

10 Fairway Lane

Frye Island, ME 04071

