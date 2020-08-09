STANDISH – Marlene Ellen (Whitton) Thibeault, 79, formerly of Peaks Island, died on Aug. 4, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center from complications following heart surgery. Marlene was born on Peaks Island Oct. 16, 1940, the daughter of Meldeau A. and Gladys (Hoar) Whtton.

She worked as a secretary for many years at Songo Shoe, Burnham and Morrill and later entered the medical field at Maine Medical Center working in the pulmonary department. She enjoyed playing the organ in church, sang in the choir and played at weddings. She also played the French Horn for the Portland High School Band. As an organist she was most fortunate to be able to play the Kotzschmar Memorial Organ (the second largest organ in the world at that time) located at the Merrill Auditorium in the City Hall of Portland. She loved dancing on Saturday nights, wilderness camping in northern Maine, boating on the ocean and lakes. Fondest memories included a long trip visiting our vast country after she retired.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, R. Peter Thibeault, and was a resident of Standish. She is also survived by her son, Vincent A. Renna and wife Debbie from Waterford, Wis.; a brother, Meldeau A. Whitton and wife Estelle of Cumberland; two stepchildren, Ramona Thibeault and John Thibeault of Westbrook. Marlene has five grandchildren, Chantelle Renna Moynahan, Natalie Renna, Talia Renna, Mark Andrew Renna and his wife, Harmony, and Danielle Renna Perrone and her husband, Jamie Perrone; and she will be missed by her five great-grandchildren; she enjoys many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In consideration of the Covid-19 Virus a private service will be held at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais, and Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook.

To express condolences or to participate in Marlene’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Marlene.

