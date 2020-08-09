The New York Yankees have placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The move was announced before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stanton was hurt in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Rays while advancing from first to second base on a wild pitch. He hurt his right calf during spring training and had spent time during the coronavirus-caused shutdown rehabbing at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa.

Stanton was limited to 18 games in 2019 due to several injuries.

Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from the alternate training site.

INDIANS: Pitcher Zach Plesac was sent back to Cleveland on Sunday in a rental car after violating team rules and Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols, a club official told the Associated Press.

The official said the 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night following his win against the White Sox. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the team got Plesac a car so he wouldn’t be around teammates in the event he contracted the virus.

It is not known if Plesac has been tested since breaking the team’s code of conduct. He will be isolated from the team and can not take part in team activities until he twice tests negative for COVID-19.

PIRATES: Utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in foul territory.

Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Sunday that Evans was in good spirits but is still dealing with some swelling in his face. Evans, who was placed on the 45-day injured list, is expected to make a full recovery, Tomczyk said, but the shortness of the 2020 season means he will not return this year.

Evans was playing first base when he darted into foul territory to chase down a fly ball by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera. Polanco raced to the same spot from his position in right field. Evans pulled up when he saw Polanco coming, but it was too late. Polanco’s elbow slammed into Evans’ face just as Polanco made the catch. Evans briefly lost consciousness after falling to the ground but was alert before being taken off the field on a stretcher.

METS: Michael Wacha has been placed on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation three starts into his one-year contract with the New York Mets.

Manager Luis Rojas said before Sunday’s game with Miami that Wacha felt pain in his shoulder after allowing four runs in five innings on Friday.

Wacha is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA this season. He pitched five innings of one-run ball in his debut July 27 in Boston, but has allowed nine runs over nine innings in his past two starts.

Rojas said an MRI showed the inflammation and he is not sure how much time Wacha will miss.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

BRAVES SWEEP PHILLIES: Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Spencer Howard’s big league debut and lead Atlanta to a doubleheader sweep in Philadelphia with an 8-0 win.

Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multihomer game.

TIGERS 2, PIRATES 1: Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as visiting Detroit beat Pittsburgh to sweep the three-game series.

RAYS: 4, YANKEES 3: Michael Perez had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay rallied late to beat New York in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Mike Brosseau started the ninth with a double off Zack Britton (0-1) but was thrown out at third on Brandon Lowe’s grounder. Lowe advanced to second on a wild pitch before Manuel Margot walked.

After both runners advanced on Willy Adames grounder to first, Perez lined a single to right as the Rays took three of four from the AL East leaders.

Brosseau and Lowe both homered in the seventh, when the Rays tied it at 3.

METS 4, MARLINS 2: Jacob deGrom dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andrés Giménez had three hits and scored three runs, and New York won a home series for the first time this season by beating Miami.

DeGrom (2-0) allowed two runs and seven hits, marking the 25th time in his past 27 starts he permitted three runs or fewer. He struck out six, walked two and threw 98 pitches.

Winner of the last two NL Cy Young Awards, deGrom had an issue with the middle finger on his right hand during a 32-pitch second inning. He loaded the bases on two walks and an infield single, and a trainer briefly examined him.

After getting checked out, deGrom fanned Monte Harrison and retired Jonathan Villar.

Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Marlins, who lost their second straight after getting off to a 7-1 start despite 18 players testing positive for the coronavirus. Aguilar hit deGrom’s fastball to left field and then picked up his own bat after crossing the plate.

NATIONALS-ORIOLES GAME SUSPENDED: Stephen Strasburg’s 2020 debut for the Nationals unraveled in a five-run fifth inning Sunday, when the World Series MVP allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before being lifted, and Washington’s game against the Baltimore Orioles was suspended in the top of the sixth after the grounds crew had trouble unrolling the tarp during a rain delay.

Baltimore led 5-2 when play was interrupted by a shower. It will resume Friday at Baltimore, where the teams already were supposed to open a three-game series, meaning the Orioles will try to finish off this three-game sweep at Nationals Park while at Camden Yards.

The bad weather lasted only about 20 minutes, but the game was held up for a total of more than two hours before it was called, while attempts were made to make the soaked infield dirt playable.

BREWERS 9, REDS 3: Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as Milwaukee rallied to beat Cincinnati for its first home victory.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 3: Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell was charged with a rare four-base error when a fly ball from Texas’ Nick Solak popped out of the rookie’s glove and flew the few remaining feet over the fence in the Rangers’ 7-3 win in Arlington, Texas.

The play was initially ruled a home run for Solak, but the official scorer changed it to an error after consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau. Elias said it wasn’t aware of any precedent for a four-base error on a ball that went over the fence.

ROYALS 4, TWINS 2: Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for COVID-19, prized prospect Brady Singer earned his major league win and host Kansas City swept Minnesota.

DODGERS 6, GIANTS 2: AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer, rallying Los Angeles Dodgers past visiting San Francisco.

The Dodgers have won nine of 12, and took two out of three from their NL West rivals. Their 29 homers lead the majors.

PADRES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Dinelson Lamet was brilliant in taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his remarkable power surge with a two-run homer off winless Madison Bumgarner, who allowed four of San Diego’s club-record six long balls as the Padres won in San Diego.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »