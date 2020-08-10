David Allen Whipple 1931 – 2020 TOPSHAM – David Allen Whipple, 88, of Topsham died Tuesday August 4, 2020 at The Highlands in Topsham. He was born Dec. 13, 1931 in Canton, Ohio, the son of George W. Whipple and Esther Kramer Whipple. He attended school in Massillon, Ohio and graduated from Washington High School in Massillon in 1950. He was a member of the Drama Club the year it won the Columbus State Drama Competition and a member of the Tiger Swing and Marching Band where he played the French horn. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and served as a hospital corpsman with the 3rd Marine Division and was stationed in the Shipyard Dispensary, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Bainbridge Md.,, and Oceanside Calif. After serving four years and receiving honorable discharge he returned to Ohio and resumed his education, graduating from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio in 1958. David then moved to Chicago and enrolled in the one year United States Public Health Service Training program. He then moved to Eugene, Ore. and attended the University of Oregon followed by one year of teaching High School English in Coos Bay, Ore. In 1959 he began a 32 year career as a public health advisor with the U.S. Public Health Service Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a member of the CDC field staff he was assigned to many states including Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Vermont, New Jersey, Indiana, Minnesota, and Texas as well as the Virgin Islands. He also participated in the World Health Organization Smallpox Global Eradication Program in India and Somalia and received the Surgeon Generals Certification of Appreciation for his participation. In 1964 in Olympia, Washington he married Marjorie Hinkley formerly of North Livermore. David had many interests including reading, learning various languages, gardening, and traveling. In each of his homes he had a large vegetable and flower gardens. Until his retirement he swam daily usually in University swimming pools. He travelled to all 50 States, most of the Canadian provinces, Mexico, Japan, Okinawa, Scandinavia, Greece, and many European countries. He especially enjoyed trips by ship thru the Panama Canal, the Baltic to Russia and around the British Iles. A trip to Australia and New Zealand was a favorite. He and Marjorie returned to Maine in 1998 and lived in the highlands in Topsham. He continued to enjoy symphonies, operas and plays. He was a member of the First Parish Church in Brunswick and volunteered many years at the Maine Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program. David was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Harold and James, sister Mary Lou Wayne; and nephew Gary Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; and nephew, Mark Wayne of Canton, Ohio. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com Funeral service with military honors will be held 1 p.m., Monday, August 10, at North Livermore Baptist Church, 619 Federal Road, Livermore. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.

