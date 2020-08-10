Betty J. Coombs 1955 – 2020 WEST BATH – Betty J. Coombs, 65, of West Bath, died surrounded by family on Aug. 5, 2020. She was a sister to Lillian Rose; a mother to three daughters, Michelle, Susan and Bethany; a grandmother to six, Timmy, Marion, Spencer, Darielle, Brystal and Tucker. Betty was a long-time companion to Robert Barter; and she was also an honorary mother to many, especially her adopted daughter, Bethany Mitchell and her two boys, Jamie and Nathaniel. Betty was predeceased by her parents, John Rose and Sheila Garland; as well as by her husband, Francis Coombs Jr. Anyone who knew her knew she was always busy from working to gardening or just being surrounded by her family and friends. Her door was always open at Camp Coombs. She loved and cared for a lot of people. All are welcome to celebrate Betty’s life on Saturday, August 15, at the Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Road from 12 to 2 p.m. with a graveside committal to follow at the Orchard Hill Cemetery in West Bath. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . In Betty’s memory, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at 1-800-AHA-USA1.

