ACTON – Jim F. Langley, 79, beloved father and grandfather and friend to many, died at his home, surrounded in love and with his loyal pets by his side.

Jim was born in Acton on December 22, 1940, the son of Everett V. and Lillian B. (Bragg) Langley.

Jim attended first through eighth grade in Acton and in Newfield and he attended Sanford High from his freshman year until he graduated with the Class of 1961. During high school, Jim met his sweetheart and future wife, Madeline Jalbert. They were married on August 18, 1962 and were blessed with three children.

Jim was a dedicated father and hard worker. He worked for American Plastics in January 1961 until Gus Magnuson bought out the company in 1969 ? 1970 which became Wasco Products. Jim stayed with Wasco, eventually become a supervisor with a total of 45 years, retiring in April of 2007. In addition to his full-time job, Jim was a master at masonry and carpentry work. In 1996, when the family sold their home in Alfred, Jim built his own house in Acton. Jim put in beautiful gardens and maintained them. Jim and Maddy took care of the grandchildren and made sure they got off the school bus safely each day. Jim and Maddy loved camping with their grandchildren; spending time at Lake Pemaquid in Damariscotta and up down the coast of Maine.

The holidays were a special time with the family and Jim prepared the Christmas Eve meals ? which has become a Langley tradition. Jim remained active and would cut and split his own firewood for the winter. He had done this his whole life.

Jim was a kind and honest man. He never held grudges and was quick to forgive. He was immensely proud of his grandchildren and was comforted by his four-legged companions through-out his life. He believed in adopting his animals from the local animal shelters.

Jim was a man with a big heart and cared for his family, his friends, and neighbors. He has left our family with many life lessons and he will be dearly missed. Be at peace Dad. . . We love you. . .

Jim is lovingly survived his children, Susan J. Hanna and husband Joe of Sanford; Michelle J. Langley and husband Brad of East Wakefield, N.H.; and David J. Langley and wife Wendy of Acton; his four grandchildren, Emily Bourque and Alex Hanna both of Sanford; and William and Christopher Langley both of Acton; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Parker Bourque; his beloved aunt, Claire Bragg of Acton and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his wife of almost 55 years, Madeleine Langley, his siblings, Phyllis Daigneau, Lawrence “Buzzy” Langley, Mabel Crout-Hamel and Georgianna Reed.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. Committal and burial will be held later at the family cemetery.

With Jim’s love of animals, please consider donating to the Pope Memorial

Humane Society,

221 County Farm Rd.

Dover, NH 03820

