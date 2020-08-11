SCARBOROUGH – Ruth M. Brock, 68, of Scarborough, passed away on August 8, 2020, in Scarborough.

Ruth was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Anthony W. and Helen R. Tamulevich on October 1, 1951.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Thomas Tamulevich. Ruth is survived by her husband, Daniel F. Brock, sisters and brothers-in-law: Janet Tamulevich, Patrick and Judy Brock, Michael and Cathy Brock, Edward and June Brock, Timothy and Cathy Brock, Stephen and Cristine Brock, Kevin Brock, Gary and Mary Milano, and Sandra Brock. Ruth also leaves five nephews, one niece, three grandnephews and two grandnieces.

There will be a private graveside service at the Scarborough Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Arrangements are by the Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough.

The family of Ruth Brock wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at the Holbrook Health Center in Piper Shores of Scarborough.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book