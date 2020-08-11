OXFORD – Stanley C. Rowe, 85, husband of Mary (Farnum) Rowe, died August 4, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center. He was born October 22, 1934, in Portland, the son of Charles A. and Dorothy (Sayward) Rowe and had worked as a truck driver for Merrill Transport for many years.Stanley is survived by his wife of 15 years, Mary, of Oxford; five children, Tina Packard of North Anson, Debra Johnston of Florida, Denise Varney and Terri Stewart both of Windham and Dale Dodge of Westbrook; a brother, Morris Rowe of Hollis; one sister, Malinda Patterson of Bolsters Mills; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Rowe and a sister, Charlene Gilman.Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

