BUXTON – Leila Hammond Coburn Mayse, 95, of Buxton passed away peacefully at home with family on Friday August 7, 2020.

She was born May 8, 1925, in Moro, Maine, the daughter of Oren W. Coburn and Clara J. Lynds.

Leila was raised in a remote area of Maine. Her best friend was Buff, her dog, who followed her everywhere. She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. She walked 14 miles each week boarding with other families to continue her high school education. Despite these challenges, she graduated at the top of her class. Moving to Portland, Maine she meet her husband, Dell L. Mayse. They married on November 27, 1948, living in Buxton, Maine, where they raised a family of seven.

Survivors include: Christine L. Mayse Armstrong of East Baldwin, Alan F. Mayse of Buxton, Glenn O. Mayse of Buxton, Sally J. Mayse Ruscio of Orlando, Fla., Eileen E. Mayse Major of Buxton, Randall M. Mayse of Buxton, Anita L. Mayse David of Orlando, Fla., and 16 grandchildren.

Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday August 15, 2020, at the Galilee Baptist Church, 317 Main St, Gorham.

A 11 a.m. funeral service will immediately at the Church.

Please follow Covid protocols.

A graveside service at Highland Cemetery will be held following the funeral.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, are entrusted with her services.

Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com

