Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  8/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  8/19  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Thur.  8/20  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee Workshop

Thur.  8/20  7 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed.  8/19  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  8/20  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  8/17  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Mon.  8/17  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  8/18  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  8/19  7:30 a.m.  Bike-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  8/19  6 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Thur.  8/20  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

