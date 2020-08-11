Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 8/18 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 8/19 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Thur. 8/20 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee Workshop
Thur. 8/20 7 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Wed. 8/19 7 p.m. Town Council
Thur. 8/20 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 8/17 6 p.m. Board of Education
Mon. 8/17 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 8/18 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 8/19 7:30 a.m. Bike-Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 8/19 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Thur. 8/20 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
