Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  8/17  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  8/18  6:30 p.m.  Village Review Board  Site Walk

Tues.  8/18  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  8/19  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  8/19  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  8/19  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  8/20  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  8/20  6 p.m.  Finance Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  8/19  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  8/19  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  8/20  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  8/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  8/20  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

