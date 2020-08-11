Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 8/17 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 8/18 6:30 p.m. Village Review Board Site Walk

Tues. 8/18 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Wed. 8/19 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 8/19 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee

Wed. 8/19 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 8/20 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 8/20 6 p.m. Finance Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 8/19 3 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 8/20 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 8/18 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 8/20 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

