Allen Avenue UU welcomes new minister

Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church in Portland announces the arrival of its new minister, the Rev. Donna Dolham.

In making the announcement, Search Committee Chair Pauli Juneau said, “Most members got to ‘meet’ Rev. Donna via Zoom meetings. These meetings led to our overwhelming vote to call her as our next settled minister. We are thrilled and excited to have her take on this critical position in these difficult times.”

Dolham, originally from Waterville, comes to Portland after serving as interim minister at the Denton UU Fellowship in Denton, Texas.

She holds a master’s in social work from Boston University, which led her to a 30-year career as a clinical social worker, specializing in working with those who identify as transgender and gender-nonconforming.

Dolham also received a Master of Divinity with certificates in ethics and justice from Andover-Newton Theological School. Her varied interests in religious traditions have led her to study Buddhism, Sufism and multi-religious education in Israel.

“What has become clear to me over the years is that ethics, anti-oppressive and anti-racism work is an approach to life that is embedded in how we live in the world,” Dolham said. “It moves beyond just how we act or vote on any particular issue into how we move about in relationships with the entire human race, including ourselves.”

Recognition

President and CEO of Cumberland County Federal Credit Union, Scott Harriman, was recently honored with the Maine Credit Union League’s 2020 James M. Gratto Award for outstanding credit union CEO.

The award is chosen from nominations received by the league from credit unions all over the state. The league reviews the criteria of those who go above and beyond and chooses one winner each year. In one of Harriman’s nominations, he was described as having a “do whatever it takes attitude and always making sure members come first.”

Hired, promotions, appointments

Baker Newman Noyes accounting and advisory firm, announced Joseph Begin, CPA, of South Portland, was promoted to manager in the tax practice.

Following a national search, Maine College of Art has appointed Margaret Brownlee as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer & Learning Support Coordinator.

She holds a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in performing arts and serves on the South Portland Human Rights Commission. Brownlee will focus on new initiatives aimed at improving diversity, equity and inclusion on campus and will support the Students of Color Coalition, Students of Faith Club and Students of the LGBTQAI+ community.

The Portland Public Schools has added three new administrators: Joanna Frankel, assistant principal at Rowe Elementary school; Sarah Rubin, assistant principal at Lyseth Elementary School; and Lance Johnson, athletic/co-curricular director at Portland High School.

All are filling positions left vacant due to retirements or staff moving on to other jobs. The Portland Board of Public Education formally approved the appointment of the new administrators at the board’s Aug. 4 meeting. “I am very pleased to have these leaders join our district’s exceptional leadership team,” Superintendent Xavier Botana said. “All three already have strong connections to the Portland Public Schools in one capacity or another. We’re happy to have them on board as we embark on a challenging 2020-2021 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their knowledge, skill and experiences will further enhance the work we’re doing to ensure all our students have an optimal learning experience while staying healthy and safe.”

