Mixed reaction to Topsham-area school district reopening plan ,” (The Times Record, Aug. 9) by Darcie Moore contained a startling observation from a Mount Ararat social studies teacher that, “a dozen graduates refused to wear masks during the June ceremony….” This speaks to the handcuffed state of public education today. It is not new. I experienced it 17 years ago when a school board member called her daughter on her cell phone in the middle of my class. The school had no policy against it, or if they did, they ignored it.

The dozen who refused to wear masks should equate to a dozen who did not march: “Curbside pickup of your diplomas will be available at the front door of the school immediately after the ceremony.”

Individuals should weigh decisions temporarily surrendering a freedom. Choosing to wear a mask is selflessly giving up a freedom for the good of all, and has little chance of being abused. Those who choose not to do so are not priceless, but rather, selfish.

Loren D. Porr,

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: