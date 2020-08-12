BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Miami Marlins players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak are all asymptomatic, and some have applied for reinstatement, Manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday.

The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list last week following an outbreak in Philadelphia that forced seven games to be postponed. The infected players returned to Miami to be quarantined, and will likely need rehab workouts before rejoining the team.

“They feeling great,” Mattingly said. “They all feel like they’re ready to go. There are a lot of guys who have applied for reinstatement. How long that takes, I’m not sure. But they feel like they’re ready to at least get back and start doing something.”

Players on the COVID-19 injury list must be cleared by the MLB joint committee before returning.

YANKEES: Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Wednesday night because of tightness in his lower body, and it was uncertain whether the oft-injured slugger would return for the start of a weekend series against Boston.

Judge began the day leading the majors with nine home runs and was tied for first with 20 RBI.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 5: Tim Anderson homered to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the first inning, and Luis Robert added a bases-clearing double in the fifth to lift Chicago to a win at Detroit.

Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle. The White Sox have won two in a row since he returned from a groin injury.

Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive home runs.

Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who scored four unearned runs in the fourth before Matthew Boyd (0-2) gave the lead right back.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous