SCARBOROUGH – Nancy N. Mitchell, 88, Jun. 7, 1932, died Aug. 9, 2020, at 88 years old in her hometown of Scarborough, Maine.

Nancy was born Helen Nancy Nelson in Scarborough, the youngest of three daughters of Frederick J. Nelson and Helena A. M. Karstensen, where she was educated and was a proud graduate of Scarborough High School, class of 1950. She then attended the University of Maine at Farmington where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in education.

Nancy was married on Aug. 4, 1956, to Clifford C. Mitchell II, also of Scarborough. Clifford and Nancy built their home on her family’s property at the end of Willowdale Road boarding the Old Eastern Rail Road bed in the late ’50s, where she lived for the rest of her life, now along the Eastern Trail and located in the middle of Willowdale Golf Course where they raise their two sons.

Mrs. Mitchell, as she was known to her thousands of students, was a teacher for nearly three decades. After teaching for two years at the Potter Academy in Sebago, she spent the next 26 years teaching home economics at Scarborough Junior High.

She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Clifford C. Mitchell II and her older sisters, Ida and Ella.

Nancy is survived by her two sons; Donald H. Mitchell and wife Rosemary of Scarborough, and their two sons, Philip S. and fiancée Amanda K. Houle of Hampton, New Hampshire, and son, Adam A. of Scarborough; her son, Robert C. Mitchell and wife Barbara, and their daughter, Rebecca J. of Scarborough; and by her sister-in-law, Barbara L. Bombaci and husband Vincent, also of Scarborough.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private and limited to immediate family.

Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine 04106. Online condolences may be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: the West Scarborough United Methodist Church,

2 Church Street

and Route 1,

Scarborough, ME, 04074

or, the

Eastern Trail Alliance,

75 Franklin Street,

Saco, ME, 04074.

