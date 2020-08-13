Voters OK SAD 6 budget

Voters in Buxton Tuesday in a low turnout easily ratified a $51.3 million SAD 6 budget in a validation referendum.

The budget passed 118-48, with a 2.6% turnout of 6,343 registered voters, Town Clerk John Myers reported.

Standish approved the budget 138-48, according to the town’s website.

Results for Frye Island, Hollis and Limington were unavailable early Wednesday.

The budget is up $1.4 million, or 2.8%, from last year’s $49.8 million.

Annual cemetery meeting

The South Buxton Cemetery Association (Tory Hill) will hold its 2020 annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, outside at the cemetery, 1187 River Road, Buxton.

All lot owners, representatives and interested parties are encouraged to attend. Members in attendance will elect officers and directors, reports will be received, and an auditor will be selected.

A meeting of the Board of Directors will follow the annual meeting. For more information, including lot purchases, call Association President Sandy Atkinson at 929-6495 or visit the association’s website at southbuxtoncemetery.com.

Special town meeting

A special town meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Bar Mills Fire Station, 174 Portland Road, to ask voters whether the town should join the Maine Public Employees Retirement System.

If approved, it would become effective Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Voters will also be asked to approve a sum not to exceed $231,000 to contribute to the retirement system for full time employees. The money would come from the undesignated surplus, according to the warrant for the meeting.

