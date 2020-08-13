MADAWASKA – Donald J. Lariviere, 80, passed away Aug. 12, 2020 at a Fort Kent heath care facility. He was born in Biddeford on July 30, 1940, son of the late Francois and Blanche (Fournier) Lariviere.

Don spent many Sunday’s at Sebago Lake during the summer with family. He enjoyed traveling and seeing all the different states. He had a passion for square dancing, and he was a true New England sports fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Doris (Nadeau) Lariviere of Madawaska; one daughter, Carol Presby of Madawaska; two grandchildren, Donald Presby and his wife Ashley, and Matthew Presby all of Sanford; two great-grandchildren, Makenzie Presby of Sanford, and Jason Presby of New Hampshire; many nieces and nephews.

Don was predeceased by twin sons, John and David. He was also predeceased by all of his siblings.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lajoie Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit http://www.lajoiefuneralhome.com

Guest Book