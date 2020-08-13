BIDDEFORD – Timothy Lee Trumble, 63, died Sunday Aug. 9, 2020. He was born May 22, 1957, in Portland, a son of Lee and Helena (Lothrop) Trumble.

Tim grew up in Windham and was a 1976 graduate of Windham High School. Following school he served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed a career as a heavy equipment truck driver and loved the people he worked with. Tim was proud of being an Eagle Scout and enjoyed motorcycling.

In addition to his parents, Tim is survived by his children, Michael Trumble and his wife Andrea, Jason Trumble, and Crystal Courtney and her husband Andrew; siblings, Stephen Trumble and his wife Shirley, David Trumble, Deborah Spiller, Mark Trumble, Victoria Beck and her husband Joel, and Rebecca Trumble; grandchildren, Lillie, Aubrianna, and Xander; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, of Springvale.

To express condolences or to participate in Tim’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Those wishing to remember Tim may make gifts in his name to the

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

390 US-1

Scarborough, ME 04074

or to a charity of your choice.

Guest Book