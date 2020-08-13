OLD ORCHARD BEACH and Pompano Beach, Fla.- Lenore Burokoff, 95, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 20, 1925, in Portland, Maine, to Philip and Sadie Lewis Reuben. She grew up in Portland, Maine, with her parents, sister, Mildred and brother, Sonny. She graduated from Deering High School as best dressed. Throughout her lifetime, she maintained her “best dressed” status.

She met the love of her life, Samuel I. Burokoff. They were married in 1944 and lived in Portland, Maine. In 1960, they bought a cottage at Old Orchard Beach where they spent many happy summers together dancing at the end of the pier, socializing with friends and enjoying the beautiful beach. They had two daughters, Sandy Gerber and Patti Drapeau.

Lenore was a homemaker and loved to make everything perfect for her family. She was a lifelong member of the Jewish Community Center and Temple Beth El. Lenore and Sam were strong supporters of Center Day camp.

In 1980, Lenore’s husband passed away and she built a new life for herself in Pompano, Beach Florida. There, she enjoyed the company of her many new Philadelphian friends whom she grew to cherish. She continued to be a snowbird flying back and forth from Maine to Florida until her death in 2020. Her biggest thrill was when her children and grandchildren visited. She spoiled us all with her love and her generosity.

Lenore was known for her zest for life, sense of humor and, gatherings at “tea time”. There was always shrimp in the freezer, crackers and cheese and everyone’s favorite drink. She was prepared to entertain anyone who came to visit.

Lenore is survived by her daughter, Sandy Gerber and her husband John Gerber and daughter, Patti Drapeau and her husband Leonard Drapeau. Surviving grandchildren include, Neal and Christina Gerber, William Gerber, Kevin and Kimberly Gerber, Kasey and Stephen D’Amato and Sara and Kip Bodi. Great-grandchildren include, Sean Gerber, Sam Gerber, Lauren Gerber, Shelby Gerber, Isaac Gerber, Rachel Gerber, Michael Gerber, Lucy Bodi, Beatrice Bodi and Kira Bodi.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Mount Sinai Cemetery on Hicks Street in Portland, Maine. Out of respect to the family, please wear masks and no perfume or cologne. There will be evenings prayers at 6:30 p.m., on August 14, 2020 at the home of Sandy and John Gerber, 112 Longwood Drive, Portland, Maine. Those wishing to send a tribute in memory of Lenore may visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com..

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lenore Burokoff’s name:

to Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood Foundation

2000 Town Center

Suite 1900

Southfield, MI 48075,

http://www.ahckids.z2systems.com/SeanGerber

or Hospice of

Southern Maine

390 US Rte One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org

