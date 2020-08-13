VENICE, Fla. – Robert Gilman Oldmixon Jr., 66, of Venice Florida, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, passed away on August 10, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on March 5, 1954 in Augusta, Maine, to Robert G. and Barbara (Brooks) Oldmixon. He was raised in Portland, graduating from Deering High School.

Known to those who knew and loved him as Bob, Uncle Boo and Papa, he had a long and successful career in telecommunications, including nearly 30 years at Verizon.

Bob loved being involved in his children’s lives, including coaching the Bedford, NH Girls Softball Team to a championship, making annual trips to Niagara Falls for Regional Soccer Tournaments, and being part of the “Dumpling Dads” at the Chinese School in Portland. He especially loved amusing his kids with stories of his escapades with his brothers-in-law and their infamous shopping trip.

Bob was a wonderful cook, who loved to feed friends and family at his home or at Highland Lake in Falmouth, cooking for upwards of 30 people on a given Saturday. He loved spending time in the boat, pulling the kids tubing and water skiing, or just cruising around to watch the sunset after a long day.

Bob’s favorite holiday, by far, was Christmas Eve when he could count on having his four children, their significant others and his grandchildren all at his home in Ipswich, Mass., or Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Lobsters were the main course, but time spent around the kitchen island catching up was the most important part of the evening.

Bob is survived by his four children; Kari of Westbrook, Maine, Eric of Manchester, N.H., Michael and his significant other Jessica of Cumberland, ME, and Madis of Portland; the mothers of his children, Sue Carrigan of Windham, ME and Patti Oldmixon of Portland; five grandchildren Kylie, Khloe, Kolby, Grace and Jadus; his sister, Robin Hoyt and her husband John, of West Kennebunk; his sister-in-law, Donna Oldmixon of Yuma, Ariz.; and 20 nieces and nephews from his extended family.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, sister, Brooks Oldmixon Nissen and her husband Kit, brother John Oldmixon and nephew John Kent Oldmixon.

A celebration of his life will be planned for later this year.

