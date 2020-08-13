Fire departments in Old Orchard Beach, Portland and Casco will receive a collective total of $329,536 in grant funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, AFG, according to Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine. The grant funding will support operations and safety at each of the three fire departments.

“Maine firefighters risk their lives every day to when they respond to fires and local emergencies. This grant program provides support to Maine’s cities and towns as they protect our communities,” said Pingree. “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’ve fought for increased funding for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program because I know just how important these funds are to keep our first responders and our neighborhoods safe.”

The AFG program assists first-responder organizations in obtaining emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, emergency vehicles, and training. The town of Old Orchard Beach will receive $43,147.50, the city of Portland, $216,600, and the town of Casco, $69,788.57.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: