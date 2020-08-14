All lives matter. There. I’ve written it for all to see. I believe it and will not apologize for it. We need to spend much less time highlighting our differences and begin focusing on what unites us. There is no need to put one group ahead of another. The possibilities are endless of what might be, what we might accomplish together.

Some of you will remember when we heard things like this country being a “melting pot,” which included all ethnic groups. What a great time in our history. What happened to that melting pot? It seems it has melted away. Some progress has been made since the 1970s, but we have lost our way. We need to put our prejudices aside, all of us, dispense with the inflamed rhetoric and work together at doing the right thing.

We ought to begin a conversation about race. We need serious people that are committed to improving race relations. We need to know the history of racism in this country, know the pain and indignities Blacks and others have suffered at the hands of white people if we are to move forward and survive. Tearing down statues and defacing public and private property, looting and killing people in our neighborhoods will not erase history and isn’t helpful. Those statues should remain standing to remind us from whence we came. All of us. For far too long, we have listened to the so-called professionals, the likes of Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, to what end? Former President Obama had a real opportunity to improve race relations as president. He squandered every opportunity and fanned the flames of hate and discontent, thought about himself instead. How sad.

Speaking about the civil rights movement of the 1960s-70s, Wendell Berry in his 1972 essay, “Think Little,” says, “… it seems to me that the Civil Rights movement as a cause has been undertaken too much in ignorance, it has been simplified, has been powered too much by short-term enthusiasm, and too little by an authentic social vision and long-term conviction.” What do you think about today?

We can’t have a serious conversation if we do not include law enforcement. They have much to do. There is no excuse for killing a citizen that passed a fake $20 bill, particularly when he’s under a car and in no position to seek vengeance. There are far too many in-custody deaths, Black or white, really doesn’t matter. So, what should we do? Anyone serious about improving race relations would reject the notion of defunding the police promptly. Think of it, anarchy would rule the day; well, I suppose it does in some cities already. Law enforcement needs to be more transparent, about everything. Of all the departments in government, law enforcement is the most secretive. They don’t have to be. I don’t hate the police, or even dislike them, but I don’t trust them. I have always felt that way and haven’t had any experiences that might change that.

The current pandemic has had some positive effects on racism — in fact, all relationships. We now know how much we need each other. We are running errands for others, talking with a friend that may be having some problems, connecting through FaceTime or Zoom, displaying our love to others, all of which provides everyone with the opportunity to talk about racism. One thing all people have in common, no matter the color, ethnicity, sexual orientation and all the rest – we need each other. There it is, the first bit of common ground. Other efforts to improve race relations will be more painful and come a bit harder, but we must try.

You see, all lives really do matter. Yes, yours, too.

