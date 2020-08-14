Charles White 1935 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Charles White passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. He was born in Medina, N.Y., on August 30, 1935, the son of the late Charles and Geraldine White. He attended Medina High School and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1957 where he was a member of the DU Fraternity. Charles worked at the family’s rose growing business in Medina, N.Y., before becoming a stockbroker in Portland, Maine. Charles is survived by his wife, Susan White, his children, Heather White, Tyler White, Chris White and by his beloved cat, Tashi. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jasmine Liss, Zane White and Asher Harrell. No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made is Charles’ memory to: A Paw in the Door Cat Rescue, 16 Winter St, Bath, ME 04530 from where Tashi was adopted.

