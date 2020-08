WESTBROOK – Barbara Ann (Frank) Webb, 81, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020.

The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

