Irene M. Frigon 1926 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Irene M. Frigon departed for her eternal home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Irene was born in Central Falls, R.I., to Albert and Ombeline Brassard on December 9, 1926. Irene graduated from Notre Dame High School and soon after married her lifelong partner, George. Irene and George, had five children, Marc, Denis, Suzanne, Paul and Diane. Raising a family and being married for nearly 60 years were among Irene’s most treasured accomplishments. Irene was very active throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling and went on excursions to Hawaii, the Bahamas, Canada and Europe. Irene was also active with her church communities participating in retreats, corsillos, choirs and eucharistic ministry. She was involved with the “Daughters of Isabella” for a number of years and enjoyed living out her faith in ways that positively contributed to the lives of others. For those who knew Irene, it will come as no surprise how much she loved music. Attending musical productions, concerts, singing, dancing and listening to big band, classical and “oldies” were part of her everyday life. Sitting in a park, listening to a concert, eating coffee ice cream with loved ones would probably be, on Irene’s scale, a 10. Highlights and precious memories of Irene’s life are too numerous to recount, however, as we remember and cherish Irene, with her laughter, joie de vivre, compassionate heart, steadfast faith and generous spirit, we will remain forever grateful to God for blessing us with the gift of her life. We will miss you mom, memere, ma tante, ma chere amie. Nous vous aimerons beaucoup et toujours! A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family’s wish is to have a memorial donation in Irene’s name made to: Maine Alzheimer’s Association; 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough ME 04074 http://www.alz.org/Maine/ Beacon Hospice, 40 Atlantic Place Suite 40, S outh Portland ME 04106 http://www.regions.billeriq.com/ebpp/AmedisysFoun/ or a charitable organization of your choice

