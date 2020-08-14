I hope everyone out there has been staying safe and healthy and enjoying the summer. The heat and humidity have been oppressive at times but all too soon we’ll be complaining about the cold and ice so revel in the warmth while you can! Taking a hike on Pleasant Mountain to pick some wild blueberries is always a fun activity this time of year.

New artist at Gallery 302

Gallery 302, at 112 Main St., is showing works by artist Sandra Lee Kimball. Kimball worked as a commercial photographer for 30 years and is now branching out into drawing and painting. All are welcome to come see her artwork in the gallery, which is observing the Maine CDC guidelines so face masks are required. For more information call 647-2787 or go to gallery302.com.

Back to school

August is usually when students and parents start thinking about going back to school, but no one seems to know exactly what school will be like this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Lake Region School District, SAD 61, is still trying to figure out what the upcoming school year will look like with classes being held in person and remotely. The schools will be following CDC guidelines, including requiring face coverings and social distancing. The fall sports season is still uncertain but it is hoped that some games will be played. For more information and to stay updated go to lakeregionschools.org.

Lions Club

The Bridgton Lions Club’s Charitable Solicitations Committee has been quietly handing out relief funds to help with local needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Through its special COVID-19 fund the group has donated to various organizations, including the Bridgton Hospital Nurses Association, United Ambulance, Harvest Hills Animal Shelter and Bella Point Health Care. The Lions will be continue their fundraising to support area organizations and services in the community. To learn more about the Lions and their activities, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/bridgton/.

Safety first

The Maine Municipal Association Workers Compensation fund recently awarded the town of Bridgton a dividend check for $5,631 for its good loss prevention programs. Also related to safety, The Bridgton Police Department will be enforcing seat belt wearing as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The department received a grant for funds to take part in the campaign.

