Music

Aug. 19 & 26, Sept. 2

Westbrook Summer Concert Series at Vallee Square, 7-9 p.m. Face masks required, limited seating of 12 tables for up to six people each. For more and information and to register go to downtownwestbrook.com/events/summer-concert-series/.

Poetry

Sept. 15 & 22

Poetry Express Live Stream, 6-8 p.m., via Facebook Live and Zoom. Led by poet and artist Kifah Abdulla. Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. For more information visit bridgtonlibrary.org/calendar/.

Art

Gallery 302 presents new exhibiting artist Sandra Lee Kimball. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 112 Main St., Bridgton, face masks required. For more information call 647-2787, visit gallery302.com or Facebook.

Warren Memorial Sculpture Garden, open to the public. Includes sculptures by Maine-based artists. 802 Maine St., Westbrook.

