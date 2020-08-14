Socially distant storytelling

Online charity auction

The Friends of the Shakers are hosting an online charity auction to benefit Shaker Village, now through 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. View all of the items up for bid at biddingowl.com/Auction/index.cfm?auctionID=22580. Check back often since new items are added daily.

Auction bids are one of many ways to assist the Shakers financially at this critical time of COVID-19 closures. Additionally, consider online shopping with the Shakers or a direct donation to help cover operating expenses at Shaker Village while their physical stores and museum are closed: maineshakers.com/shop.

Time travel

Time travel isn’t just a sci-fi experience. The Summer Reading Challenge sponsored by the New Gloucester Public Library encourages readers to climb aboard a time machine and travel back through Maine and local history.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the library’s regular summer reading program is not possible this year. Miss Suzan and Miss Carla have devised an entertaining and educational way to keep patrons reading; adults and children alike.

Bookworms will travel back along a timeline to some important dates in history, e.g. Maine becomes a state in 1820, the United States becomes a country in 1776 and New Gloucester is incorporated in 1774, to name but a few milestones.

Participants are to keep a log of their reading intervals. For every 20 minutes of reading, you travel a year backward on the timeline. As the group reaches each noteworthy date, the achievement will be posted on the library’s Facebook page. Subsequently, readers could elect to conduct some research around that special date.

Those who are interested in contributing their reading hours to the time travel effort are asked to call the library at 926-4840 to register. Reading times can be reported when convenient. The challenge will continue through until the start of SAD 15’s school year.

Outdoor exercise

Although normally available in six-week sessions, New Gloucester Recreation also offers drop-in opportunities for their classes.

Rowe Station Park is the site for outdoor Zumba classes, mixing low- and high-intensity moves for a calorie-burning dance fitness party. Instructor Kendil Jipson leads students through a 60-minute high energy workout. The last two classes of these sessions are at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 20.

Also available at Rowe Station Park is Strong with Jason combining high-intensity interval training with the science of synced music motivation. Instructor Jason Henry leads students through an intense 60-minute workout. The last two classes of these sessions are at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, and 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24.

The drop-in fee is $10 per class and new students are required to check with the instructor prior to the start of the class to complete paperwork and submit payment.

Anti-racism rally

Members of the public who support the Black Lives Matter movement are invited to participate in the second rally organized by BLM Allies New Gloucester. The event is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The venue spans the section of Route 100 in front of Coolidge Family Farm, 1084 Lewiston Road. Wear a mask, plan to stay 6 feet away from other participants and bring a sign.

