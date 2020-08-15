POWNAL – Kevin E. Lewis , 67, of Pownal passed away on August 7, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Kevin was born on May 27, 1953 a son of Alice and Carlton Lewis. Kevin worked as a carpenter and truck driver.

Kevin was predeceased by his brother Carlton Lewis Jr., sister-in-law Gilda Lewis, his father Carlton Lewis Sr. and a nephew Nicholas K. Lewis.

Kevin is survived by his son Matthew Lewis and his companion Karen Hanson, his grandsons Tyler and Jonathan Lewis, his mother Alice Lewis as well as by his Brother Michael Lewis and nephews Christopher and Michael Lewis Jr.

A private service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Memorial donations may be made in Kevin’s memory to the First Baptist Church,

185 Main St.

Freeport, ME 04032.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous