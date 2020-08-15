Robert L. Cassette Sr.B1928 – 2020BSACO – Robert L. Cassette Sr., 92, of Berry Road, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Maine Medical Center, after an accidental fall and subsequent brief illness.

Robert was born in Biddeford on February 5, 1928, the youngest child of Wilfrid E. and Anna R. (Gouin) Cassette. He graduated from St. Louis High School in Biddeford and Gray’s Business College in Portland.

He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict, and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.

On September 14, 1957, he married Evelyn Clay of Windham, and together they raised three sons. They enjoyed 45 years of married life until she passed in 2003.

Mr. Cassette was employed for several years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and, along with his wife, owned and operated the Vogue Beauty Salon on Congress Street in Portland for 15 years.

Robert was a multifaceted individual with many interests in which he was involved over the years. His interest in politics prompted him to run for office. He was elected and served several terms on the Saco City Council and, during his tenure, was appointed Deputy Mayor. Later, he continued to serve the city as longtime Warden for Ward 1 at the election voting polls.

Having been raised on a farm as a young boy, he was passionate about fostering to young people and sharing his knowledge of agriculture and raising farm animals so he volunteered as a 4-H club leader for many years. What began as a 4-H project raising dairy goats with his sons eventually evolved into the formation of the Chateau Briant Farm in 1970. The farm ultimately became a lifelong passion of breeding premier quality stock and promoting the dairy goat industry; he was pleased to have recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Over the years, he and his family travelled extensively to fairs throughout the northeast showing their animals. They have received many awards throughout the years, among them being recognized by the American Dairy Goat Association (ADGA) as an outstanding “Pioneer Breeder” of dairy goats. He was later elected to serve on the Board of Directors for ADGA and was ultimately honored by the association having been awarded with the distinction of “Director Emeritus”. He also received two of only four prestigious national awards offered within the ADGA ? the Pioneer Award in 2004 and Friend of ADGA in 2014.

Locally, he was a member and officer of the Southern Maine Dairy Goat Association (SMDGA) for many years and took great pleasure in organizing and hosting their annual Christmas parties. He also volunteered his time and effort to “The Browser”, a newsletter for members of SMDGA. Although it involved countless hours of work as the Editor, he relished every single moment of it.

Bob, as everyone in the “goat world” knew him, will always be remembered for making his goat milk fudge – which was sold at the Cumberland and Fryeburg Fairs for many years as a means of fundraising to support the efforts of SMDGA.

Bob enjoyed tending to his vast array of fruit, vegetable, and flower gardens and surfing the internet on his computer. Above all else, he treasured time spent with his family, especially during the holidays when he would cook a special meal for all to enjoy (even if the rolls came out of the oven a little burnt). Many memorable moments, which will be treasured for a lifetime, were spent at the family cottage on Deer Pond in Hollis.

Bob is survived by his three sons, Robert L. Cassette Jr. and wife Debbie, Philip M. Cassette with whom he resided and Mark A. Cassette and wife Carol, all of Saco; his grandchildren, Melissa Huber, Mark Cassette II, Crystal Cassette, Tyler Martel and Matthew Cassette; his 5 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Evelyn; his sisters, Emilienne Fournier, Noella Fournier, Sister Alice Cassette P.M., Lillian Grenier and Theresa Charland; his brothers, Alfred, Arthur, Gerard and Paul.

Dad/Pepere will always be remembered as the most loving and caring husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. The sadness of his passing will be softened by the knowledge that a very precious soul has winged his way to Heaven.

Visitation has been scheduled for 3-6PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James Street, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

To view Bob’s memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to

ADGA Helen Staver Foundation,

P.O. Box 865,

Spindale, NC. 28160

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous