BOOTHBAY – David A. Dudley, 73, of Ocean Point, passed away on July 30, 2020. He was born April 7, 1947, to Stephen E. Dudley and Doris (Walden) Dudley of Leicester, Mass. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Beth Z. Dudley; a sister, Dorothy Dudley of Leicester Mass., a brother Dean Dudley and his wife Ronda of Oxford, Mass.; niece, Becky Dudley of N. Oxford, Mass.; niece, Miranda Dudley Poloquin and husband Mathieu and their two children Raegan and Jameson of Charlton, Mass..; and many cousins and friends. In addition, David also leaves behind an uncle, Frank Pease, of Marco Island, Fla. and Brewster, Mass. David’s parents and a brother, Daniel Dudley and his wife Mattie, predeceased him.

Dave’s childhood with his siblings and cousins was lively and fun. Some of his summers were spent going to his uncle’s farm in South Dakota and sharing farm life. After this experience he vowed never to be a farmer. Other summers during his youth were spent in Newburyport working as a boat boy.

David received his B.S. at the University of Maine 1969 and a Masters in English in 1971. Throughout his live he dedicated much of his spare time working for his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega (ATO), and was recently awarded a certificate for 50 years of service.

After college David went to work on the mid-coast of Maine at the Ocean Point Inn, his lifelong dream. David worked for Mattie and Warren Barnes owners of the inn. They bonded and eventually the Barnes’ sold the inn to David and three fraternity brothers in 1985. Dave earned a reputation as a talented manager of resources and people while becoming well respected by members of the Boothbay community. He served as a volunteer member of the Boothbay region Chamber of Commerce and Maine Innkeepers Association, lending his considerable talents and enthusiasm to promoting Maine coastal tourism. Dave was a member of the Board of Directors for the Maine Inn keepers and served in a leadership capacity as President in 1988. David expertise was testifying at the Maine legislature and he could be counted on to assist in achieving the Association’s legislative goals. He was recognized as Innkeeper of the Year in 2001 and elected into the Maine Innkeepers Hall of Fame recognizing his contribution to the tourism industry in the State of Maine. This Ocean Point area of coastal Maine was David’s revered home and sustained him with joy.

In 1989 Dave met and later married his soulmate, Beth Zenick, eloping to England where Beth had lived for 15 years. They married in Wrentham’s 13th century church and honeymooned in Lavenham – a 15th century medieval village. For 23 years the couple worked side by side as the innkeepers of Ocean Point Inn. Beth and Dave were deeply connected to the greater world and were devoted world travelers. Initially they spent much time in England, Portugal, and the Greek mainland and islands. They were keen and passionate about archaeology and history. Wherever they travelled, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Peru, the Caribbean or India, they received royal treatment. Dave’s disability never curtailed his enthusiasm or spirits even when he was challenged by being hoisted up the side of the Acropolis on a plank and winch. Earlier this year they celebrated their upcoming 30th wedding anniversary with an adventure to India to attend an Indian wedding. They continued travelling through Southern and Northern India – the trip of a lifetime. Refusing to surrender to the erosion of his physical limitations Dave embraced this travel journey with enthusiasm riding a camel across the desert and taking an elephant ride to the Amber Fort in Jaipur. Dave and Beth ended this incredible journey at the Taj Mahal – the monument to everlasting love.

Dave was a true Renaissance Man.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Contribution’s in Dave’s honor can be made to the following organizations he felt great affection for:

The Boothbay

Community Center

185 Townsend Ave

Boothbay Harbor ME 04538

Hospitality Maine Educational Foundation

45 Melville Street

Augusta ME 04330

Maine Public Television

1450 Lisbon St,

Lewiston, ME 04240

