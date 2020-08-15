WINDHAM – Michael David Mowatt Sr. passed away on Aug. 11, 2020. He was born in Portland on Feb. 12, 1978, to Cecil “Chuck” Mowatt and Janet West-Mowatt. Michael attended Portland schools.

At the age of 13, he met his future wife, Linda Marie Richards. They dated for years. Michael was 14 yrs old when he had their first son Michael Jr., five years later along came Morgan, and five years after that, Max. Eventually they married on May 5, 2005. Michael loved being a father and doing different things with the boys. He was at every ball game of Michael Jr. from the time he started out on farm league right up through Babe Ruth and into high school. He went to all the out of state tournaments even the even the World Series Little League. He was so proud of his son, Michael.

Michael had several health complications but didn’t let it slow him down too much. He had an adventurous zest for life. He recently crossed a few things off his bucket list. He went skydiving with his son Morgan and whitewater rafting with his mother, Aunt Janice and cousins, Todd and Lindsey.

Michael took pride in helping his family or anyone else for that matter with different task or jobs. He was a people person, he enjoyed the simple things in life: a good campfire, he loved the fire pits, sitting on the back deck listening to music or going to a concert. He was proud to take his son Max to his first concert. He love to go see his cousin Todd play in his band “Something Stupid.”

He loved to go fishing, swimming, being outdoors doing anything really, marathon checker games with his son Max. He enjoyed hanging with his dog Paisley.

He is lovingly survived by his sons, Michael Mowatt, Jr. and fiancée, Katelynn, Morgan Mowatt and Max Mowatt; his grandchildren, Emma, Jordyn and Lukis; his parents, Cecil “Chuck” and Janet Mowatt; brother, Matthew of Paris, France; aunts and uncles, Lenny and Norma West, Janice and Jim Schmidt, Jeff and Lexi West, Gary Clark, Bobby and Charlotte Clark, Vicki and Bruce Farr, David and Sherry Mowatt, Kevin and Pam Mowatt; along with several cousins.

Michael was predeceased by his wife Linda Mowatt, grandparents, Velma West-Clark, Leonard West, Mildred “Mike” Mowatt and Cecil Mowatt Sr.; his uncle, Richard West; and his cousin, Jason West.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. His funeral will be private. Attendees are asked to wear masks. To express condolences or participate in Michael’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

