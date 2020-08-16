FALMOUTH – Norma K. Wilson went to be with her Lord on July 30. 2020, at the age of 88 after a lengthy illness. She was born at home in Falmouth at the white farmhouse at 138 Falmouth Road, the second of three daughters born to Maynard E and Mabel Fabricious Aaskov. She attended Falmouth schools and graduated in 1949. She then went on to work at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Portland, Maine.

In 1951, accompanied by her soon to be mother-in-law, Bessie Wilson, Norma traveled by bus across the country to Ephrata Washington to marry the love of her life Carroll Wilson who was stationed at Larson US Air Force Base in Moses Lake. They were married on March 28th and would have celebrated their 70th anniversary next year.

After her husband was sent to London, Norma returned to Falmouth where she would spend the rest of her life. She and her husband built their beautiful ranch home next door to where she grew up. Norma was the perfect definition of the word “homemaker” and would spend the rest of her life caring for her family and home. She took great pride in her home which was always immaculate. She loved to go on camping trips throughout New England in the family’s travel trailers. She loved gardening, which was evident in the grounds around the house. In later years, Norma and Carroll would run a small vegetable stand. She spent many hours waiting on customers. She also spent much time canning vegetables and making pickles, which were so enjoyed by many throughout the winter months.

Norma’s life was dedicated to her God and her church. She was steadfast in her faith, attending church, rarely missing a Sunday service. She was a lifelong member of Emmaus Lutheran Church and participating in the choir, ladies’ guild, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

Norma was a beautiful woman inside and out. She always took pride in her appearance. She always dressed and looked stunning – her outfits, make-up and hair were always perfect. She was kind and unassuming..never complaining even in her last few years when she had trouble breathing.

She is survived by her husband; sons, Carroll Jr., and wife Mary Lyn; son, Brian and Wife Pam, Grandchildren Rodney, Kelley, Brianna and Nicholas and three great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon and husband William of Homosassa, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a son, Gary, and a sister, Barbara.

A graveside service will be held at Blanchard Cemetery on Saturday August 29th at 11:00 am with the Very Rev. Dr. Benjamin Shambaugh officiating.

Arrangements are made with Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, ME. You may leave your condolences or memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would make donations to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

in her honor.

