Francis P. CohanB1939 – 2020BBIDDEFORD – Francis P. Cohan, 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many died at his home, surrounded by his family. Francis was born in Brighton, MA on April 4, 1939, the son of Joseph Cohan and Mary (Spencer) Cohan, and was the oldest of five children. Fran graduated from St. Columbkille’s in 1957. Fran met his wife, Diane, in Boston at “Your Father’s Mustache”, and were married on August 26th, 1967 and were blessed with three children.

Fran retired from W.W. Grainger after 38 years, and many of his customers became his friends. Fran loved to go to Becky’s Diner, sit at the counter and befriend people from all walks of life. He was occasionally known to invite perfect strangers to dinner unbeknownst to his wife, Diane. Fran was full of surprises, he once went out to get new windshield wipers and came home with a new car. Fran loved to attend his kids’ and grandkids sporting events, play handball, and would stand on the shore of Ferry Beach and catch fish “this big”. He was known for his funny stories and jokes and was a proud Irishman that loved God and Country. Fran loved to plant flowers and tend to his garden, but most of all, he loved when the whole family was together.

He is survived by his wife, Diane of 52 years, his daughter, Kristin Cohan and her companion Jim Walsh, his sons Timothy and Patrick Cohan. His grandchildren, Josetta (Josie), Declan and Tadhg and his sister, Mary Donovan of Winthrop.

Be at peace, we love you!

Family and Friends are invited to call on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Due to current CDC guidelines limiting number of people per gatherings the family would like to invite all that knew Fran to join them by logging on to A.T. Hutchins’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/athutchinsfuneral to view the Mass.

To share memories of Fran or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to tunnels to towers at tunnel2towers.org or your favorite charity in Francis’ name.

Guest Book