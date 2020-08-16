GAINSVILLE, Fla. – Paul L. Sullivan, formerly of Portland, passed away on August 11, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at the age of 77. He is a member of the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame and graduated from Cheverus High School in 1961.In addition to his parents, John F. Sullivan and Mary (Krawczyk) Sullivan, he was predeceased by his brother, Hugh Sullivan. Paul is survived by his brother, Michael Sullivan and his wife Liudmila Petrova; daughters, Moira Sullivan, Meaghan and husband Randall James, and Jessica and husband Mark Schepis; grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Elizabeth, Mary, Alex and Danny; great-grandchildren Darius and Aurora, following with several nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours celebrating Sully’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated later with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Paul’s complete obituary, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

