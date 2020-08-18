Conrad “Connie” Beaudoin 1931 – 2020 ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Conrad “Connie” Beaudoin passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1931. He was a loving husband, an incredible dad and an amazing grandpa. Family was special. His brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, were dear to him. He was compassionate, fun loving, patient and understanding. A loyal friend. A true role model. He loved life. Connie is survived by his wife Ginger of California; daughter Joanne of Steep Falls, son David and his wife Karen of Durham; his grandson Thomas of Missouri; his brother Leo and his wife Madeline of Topsham; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Roberta “Jean”. Services to be announced. Please consider a donation to: Alzheimer’s Association 1455 Response Dr. Suite 190 Sacramento, CA 95815

