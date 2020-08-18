ARUNDEL – Wayne Edwin Schoff, 69, a longtime resident of Arundel, passed away at home with family by his side on August 13, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1951 in Saco the son of Edwin and Anna Schoff and grew up in West Kennebunk. He graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1970 and joined the U.S. Army working as a Tank Retriever Operator until 1973. Wayne married Bonita M. Gerry on October 3, 1975. Together they raised two children, Aaron and Angie.

Wayne was an Operating Engineer and retired from I.U.O.E. Local 4 after working most of his career at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors, taking unplanned road trips, putting together puzzles, doing crossword puzzles, and playing all kinds of card and board games. Bonnie and Wayne enjoyed their many travels to Pittsburgh, New Hampshire. Wayne was a wonderful cook, loved to feed family and friends and knew the importance of a good nap.

Wayne was predeceased by his parents; his son, Aaron; his wife, Bonita; his sister Sandra Merrill; his sister Laura Atkinson; and his grand-dog Spike.

Wayne will be dearly missed by his favorite daughter, Angie and her heterolifemate, David Campbell of Arundel; his sister, Barbara MacCormack of Sanford; his brother, Steven Schoff Sr. of Lyman; his brother, Allen Schoff of Arundel; his sister, Sara Merando of Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at a later date.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

Children held a special place in Wayne’s heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to

Shriners Hospital,

516 Carew Street,

Springfield, MA 01104-2396

