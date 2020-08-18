WESTBROOK – Marilyn Louise Todd, 90, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born in Gardiner, Maine, on January 29, 1930 the daughter of Louville W. and Frances M. (Procena) Kimball. She attended Gardiner Schools and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1948. She went on to study education at the Farmington State Teacher’s College and graduated with a B.S. degree in 1952. In 1953 she married her late husband Albert Todd and they spent 47 years together before his passing in 2000. Marilyn was a beloved educator for over 35 years teaching at schools in South Portland and Portland. She was the Maine State Teacher of the year for 1972. She was well known at the Red Bank School, North School, Nathan Clifford School, Adams School, and Jack Elementary. She belonged to The Cumberland County Teacher’s Association, Maine Education Association, and National Teacher’s Association. In her retirement she cherished her time spent at Presumpscot School. She loved every minute volunteering there and developed many special relationships.Marilyn was a proud mother and grandmother, and she enjoyed being with her family and always loved every minute she spent with them. Raising her children was a part of her life that she truly loved. She also enjoyed traveling internationally and throughout the United States. One trip that she enjoyed very much was to Jerusalem because she able to see such a beautiful and historic land. Marilyn had a love for children and teaching which carried into her retirement. She spent countless hours volunteering and tutoring children who could not attend regular school classes due special needs, she wanted to make sure these children received a sense of normalcy with regards to their education. She was a well-loved teacher, mother and friend to many who will all miss her smile and warmth that she always brought with her. She is predeceased by her husband Albert Todd and three children Daryl Jae Todd, Deborah Kae Todd, and Marlin Rae Todd, as well as her beloved poodle Samantha.She is survived by her daughter, Lori L. Jariz and her husband Michael of North Waterboro, Maine; two grandchildren, Breanna Dupras and Tim Bard of Burlington, Vermont, and Benjamin Dupras and fiancé Whitney Huff of Steep Falls, Maine; sister-in-law Margaret Kimball of Augusta, Maine; many nieces and nephews; and very cherished friends, Carol Ridlon and Bill Walsh.Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Due to current CDC guidelines limiting number of people per gatherings the family would like to invite all that knew Marilyn to join them by logging on to A.T. Hutchins’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/athutchinsfuneral Burial will be in Brooklawn Memorial Park. To share memories or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In Lieu of flowers if family or friends desire a memorial contribution can be made in Marilyn’s name to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Road,

Westbrook, ME 04092

