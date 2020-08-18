PORTLAND – G. Irene Smith, 82, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020 in Union.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1936, a daughter of the late Henry C. and Gertrude F. (Butt) Harmon and graduated from high school in Yarmouth.

Throughout her working years, Irene was employed in various racetrack operation roles and travelled throughout the country for different events.

She will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had working in horse stables, playing Bingo, and being an active member of the AMVETS.

She was predeceased by an infant son, a daughter Paula, and a son Bruce. She is also predeceased by siblings, Henry “Hank”, Dorothy, Walter and Leona.

Irene is survived by her children, Cindy Anderson, Merton Hodgkin Jr., Luster Hodgkin, David Oleksiak, Tiara Beelner, and Irene Hanaway; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There were no services.

If you wish to make a contribution, please consider the AMVETS,

4647 Forbes Blvd.,

Lanham, MD 20706

