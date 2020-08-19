PORTLAND – Anna Mancini Tuttle, 93, of Portland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on August 18, 2020.

Anna was born in Portland on Sept. 27, 1926, to Italian immigrants, Nazzare (Nunzi) Mancini and Mary Iezzi Mancini. Anna was the third child out of seven and learned from an early age the importance of family and hard work. While attending Portland schools, she also helped raise her younger siblings, worked on the family farm and later in the family restaurant. It was there that she met her future husband, Edward (Eddie) Tuttle. Anna grew up on Newbury Street in the Little Italy community where she formed lifelong bonds with many friends. Later she settled on Munjoy Hill.

As WWII began, Anna, at the age of 17, left the family home and traveled to Stratford, Conn. to work at the Vought Aircraft Company building B-17 aircrafts. She was an original Rosie the Riveter, working on assembly lines during overnight shifts. Having wing never left Portland, Anna found her way to New York City and was in awe, but Maine was always her home.

Upon returning to Maine and working in the family restaurant, she met Eddie. He was home on a visit from serving in the US Army in Italy and dreamed of finding a beautiful Italian woman to marry. They married when Anna was 19. Together they had one daughter, Linda. Eddie was a decorated WWII veteran, who after an honorable discharge, he became a Merchant Marine. Sadly Eddie passed away in 1962 while in Japan. From then on Anna raised her daughter on her own but her extended Mancini family and local Italian community provided much help and love. Anna worked from then until she retired from the Portland Public School Department well into her 70’s.

Anna was an extraordinarily independent woman who was a great role model for her family. She lived independently until her very recent illness. She was very proud of her life and family. Her friends and neighbors also respected her independence and desire to live a full life.

Anna also had many hobbies and interests. Earlier in life she was a champion marble player and a skilled jump roper. She loved the beach and could be found making sandcastles with her grandchildren. Other interests included reading, birdwatching, making jigsaw puzzles, sewing and knitting, often making clothes for her family.

More than anything Anna was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and daughter. She loved spending time with her four grandchildren and watching them grow into adulthood. Her daughter and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Holidays at her house were always special with homemade raviolis, meatballs and sauce, pizzelles and other Italian cookies.

Anna was predeceased by her parents; husband; and all siblings, Dominic Mancini, Antoinette Morrill, Teresa LaCroix, John Mancini, Nunzi Mancini, Jr. and Joseph Mancini. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Tuttle Kerry and husband John Kerry of Saco; granddaughters, Natasha Kerry of Albany, NY, and Meghan Kerry of Old Orchard Beach, grandsons, Sean Kerry and Ryan Kerry of Saco. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Anna’s niece, Genice Mancini, for her extraordinary care and support provided during this time. Anna always considered her to be a second daughter. The family also wishes to thank Hospice of Southern Maine and the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and support.

Due to the current pandemic, and in lieu of a wake and church service, family and.friends are welcome to attend a graveside service in the St. Anthony’s Section of Old Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, at 10:00 a.m. on August 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Anna’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWaker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to:

St. Jude’s Children’s

Research Hospital

501 St Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

